Jazz club welcomes back trumpet and sax duo

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back a great duo: trumpeter/vocalist Martin Jones and saxophonist Matt Smith on Wednesday May 29.

Martin is an acknowledged expert in relaxed vocal and trumpet techniques, having honed his skills on the club and theatre circuits in the 80s and 90s and played at festivals and with the likes of Kenny Wheeler and Andy Shepherd.

Matt has toured the UK and Europe with bands ranging from Jimmy James and the Vagabonds and the Blues Brothers to The Glenn Miller Tribute Orchestra.

Together they helped to create innovative musical projects for Hull’s year as City of Culture and at last year’s Hull Jazz Festival. ‘Improvised music with melody and harmony at its core’ is how Martin describes their approach.

To add to the mix this evening, veteran master of the vibes Graham Pinkney joins the Mike Gordon Trio.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission on the door is £5.