Jazz club welcomes back trombonist

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back jazz trombonist Kevin Holbrough to the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday July 3.

Kevin began his playing career at thirteen performing in many of the well-known Colliery Brass Bands.

After studying at Leeds College of Music he spent five years touring in show bands and West End musicals before returning to Leeds to go freelance.

Kevin has performed at major venues including Glastonbury and the Royal Albert Hall and toured with acts ranging from Indie bands to the Bee Gees, Englebert Humperdinck and Joe Longthorne. Kevin is a passionate jazz trombonist and educator, performing at all the major UK Jazz festivals with his own quartet, quintet and many big names as well as teaching jazz trombone at Leeds College of Music and elsewhere.

Come and hear ‘a consummate professional’ who has ‘a reassuring and in-depth command of all jazz styles but uses these to create an interesting and stimulating personal approach.’ Accompanied by the Mike Gordon trio.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £5.