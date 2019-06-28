IN PICTURES: Review of Stepping Out at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Each characters have their own reasons for wanting to be at the weekly class release, escape, confidence boost, to belong and for company.''They dance as they live Andy is nervous and drops her hat; Dorothy is earnest; Maxine is the most accomplished; Lynn wants to please, Geoffrey bumbling along; Vera the best dressed and Rose dances shyly. ''It is up to Mavis who also has issues of her own to keep them in something like a chorus line.
The cast are: Natasha Calland as the kind-hearted trainee nurse Lynn; Alix Dunmore as the nervy abused Andy; Claire Eden as sassy working class Sylvia;'Joanne Heywood as professional dancer turned teacher Mavis; David McKechnie, insurance expert and token male Geoffrey; Fenella Norman as crusty, formidable pianist and mother-figure to Mavis Mrs Fraser.'Gemma Page as snobbish busybody Vera; Sarah Pearman as spinster and social security employee Dorothy; Angela Phinnimore as church-going mother Rose and Suzanne Procter as the manic shopowner and stepmum Maxine.
Stepping Out is a celebration of one of the most joyous sounds tap-dancing feet to music by greats from the American Songbook in theatre.''It is also a tribute to the resilience of human spirit and friendship.