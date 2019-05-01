How to watch the Tour de Yorkshire on ITV or stream online

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place from Thursday 2 May to Sunday 5 May, with cycling fans around the UK heading to the streets of Yorkshire or turning on their TV to watch the popular race unfold.

If you’re watching from home, here’s how to catch the race on TV, stream it live or catch up on highlights.

ITV4 Tour de Yorkshire schedule

Fans of the annual race can tune in to the action live on ITV4 in the UK.

This is the TV schedule for both the men and women’s race, including highlights of each day which will be broadcast every evening.

Men’s Race TV schedule

Thursday 2nd May (Stage 1) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday 3rd May (Stage 2) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday 4th May (Stage 3) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Sunday 5th May (Stage 4) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Highlights: 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Women’s Race TV schedule

Friday 3rd May (Stage 1) – ITV4

Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:00pm

Saturday 4th May (Stage 2) – ITV4

Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:15pm

How can I stream the race?

Live coverage of both the Men’s and Women’s races will be available via the online ITV Hub streaming service.