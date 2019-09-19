Hero Kelly proves he's the one, the one, to watch

Jones The Voice - Kelly, not Tom - delivered a Yorkshire solo set so polished it would have coalfield choirs singing his praises back in their native Welsh valleys.

But, although not supported by usual Stereophonics band mates, he was more than ably backed by multi-instrumental talented troupe at York Barbican's sell-out show.

“I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me," was the artist's pre-gig promise.

"The tour is about overcoming things, moving on from obstacles, building strength from that. I am looking forward to creating some beautiful moments”.

And the diminutive colossus of live rock n roll duly delivered.

Themed "Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day Tour" ahead of his regular group's coming LP of same name, the event proved one to remember, punctuated by off-stage medical emergency that saw entertainment respectfully suspended and, with it, 11pm customary concert sound curfew.

Kelly solo on the road

And what a beautiful noise, as Neil Diamond - among Kelly's heroes alongside Bob Dylan and Neil Young - would say, his self-confessed customary "whiskey" voice, course as rough edge of a bastard rasp. And, yes, the show was punctuated by language as colourful as red dragon of Cadwaladr from his homeland.

Such earthiness only endeared him more with fans, entranced not just by song craft that has produced some 160 tracks, but engaging self-effacing story-telling.

From murky memories of bath time after elder brothers to dressing room insights into The Stones and Bowie, he held his audience rapt, none more so than "misty coloured" moving tribute - sorrowful and soulful in equally emotive manner - to late great mate, drummer Stuart, mood lightened by his mum's moniker ... Mabel Cable!

Before Anyone Knew Our Name's poignancy persisted with debut single Local Boy In The Photograph - among breakthrough tunes from first class first disc Word Gets Around 22 summers past - documenting tragic tracks suicide of footie team mate who'll "always be 23".

Mr Writer's withering attack on we scribes was tempered by revelation this fellow fruit and veg market stall-hand also wrote inspirational ideas on green grocer brown paper bags ... difference being his amounted to summat, not nowt!

New material included eponymous album track and This Life Ain’t Easy But It’s The One We All Get, reportedly "learned in five minutes" by piano playing Gavin Fitzjohn, also on guitar and trumpet, Fiona Brice juggling violin and piano, and windswept whirling dervish drummer Cherisse Osei.

Sterling support came in shape of The Wind And The Waves, Austin's Dwight A Baker and Patricia Lynn, also dueting on Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around for their "tonight, Matthew, we're going to be Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks" moment.

Solo album Only The Names Have Been Changed from 2007 was similarly sampled but, saving best 'til last, it was sing-along standards Maybe Tomorrow, Traffic and anthemic crowd-pleaser Dakota that gave now-standing masses what they wanted, making all involved individually "feel like the one, the one".