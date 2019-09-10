Here is when Craig David is set to come to Leeds First Direct Arena and how to get tickets

Have your say

Craig David has announced he is to play a show in Leeds as part of his new tour.

The popular singer will play at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 16th, 2020, he announced yesterday (Monday).

The show will be part of a UK tour titled 'Hold that thought'.

The pre-sale for tickets go on sale at 10am on September 10th.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement at the news.

One said: "I can't believe you are coming to Leeds! I can't wait to go."

Another added: "Craig David coming to my hometown has cheered me up on this gloomy Monday!"

The full tickets go on sale on Friday September 13th.

Tickets are priced at £45.30 for standing and £41 for seated.

Other hospitality options are also available, including early access to the venue.