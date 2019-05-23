Hayden Thorpe: ‘Every decision I made sure was a hunch’

Former Wild Beasts singer Hayden Thorpe talks to Duncan Seaman about his first solo album, Diviner.

Hayden Thorpe is fresh from playing his first ever solo gig – “at Silencio, David Lynch’s club in Paris” – when we catch up.

The former Wild Beasts’ frontman says the show went well. “The thing I said to Leo Abrahams, when we first sat down to have a conversation about making a record together, was I feel up for the humiliation, and that was the sensation.

“The last gig I played [with Wild Beasts] last year was to 5,000 people in London and the other night it was a gathering in Paris and my sensation was I’m up for whatever the journey might bring. Certainly if you tether your life to songs, and the creation of songs, it’s definitely a non-linear path.”

Sitting alone at the piano, he says, “feels to me the most appropriate way of conveying the songs” from his debut solo album Diviner, “and also to take ownership of over what I do.”

“I got a Eurostar to the gig where I know the piano at the venue. The carbon footprint of a band is pretty dizzying, and the psychological carbon footprint too, so it felt great just to have the mobility and the freedom to just meet the instrument there and to work with it. The piano is such a collaborative instrument, so although I am solo, with just me and the piano, the interaction that’s going on with piano is actually quite distinct and it’s a character all on its own.”

Hayden Thorpe. Picture Oliver Chanarin

Diviner began life in a nine-month period after Wild Beasts – who formed while students in Leeds – had agreed to break up, but before they played their final shows together. “To be honest, I hadn’t intended to start writing songs, it’s just the only response to a massive change within a musical life is music,” Thorpe says. “The only appropriate response as music, really, and whatever contorted shape I was in, which was inwardly being quite bereft, a lot had changed – my kind of safety, my job and my friendships and my life in that sense – but externally I was still the frontman of a band that always represented a boldness and a confidence, especially the last record we put out, Boy King, it required some cojones to carry that off onstage, so that self-contortion and that dissonance within meant there was a lot of work being made and whatever that arrangement was I didn’t overthink it, I just used it.”

The fact that the record was driven by piano was, he says, “all a hunch”. “Those kind of swampy times are just ripe for double-think, they’re just perfect for overthinking, overanalysing, so every decision I made sure was a hunch, an impulse, intuition.

“Once the band made that decision [to split up] the first thing I got was a piano in my house. I went to the piano shop above Wild Beasts’ studio and I said ‘what have you got?’ and they sent this over. Some instruments just have songs in them. I don’t know why, just some do, and this one did, a song came out as soon as I sat down at it. The main reason for getting it sent to my house was because it was a totem. A piano in a house is an emotional kidney, it just metabolises and filters a lot of the voodoo out of a place and also the gravity of it – you have to go to it. The sheer weight of it meant it was an anchor. The sequence of notes, the reliability of the mechanics, that order really suits me.

“But also then I became re-enchanted with the mystery of songs, how many songs can you cultivate from this very standardised order? We all work with the same sequence of notes but there’s an infinite number of songs and melodies that can from it, and that source of mystery became something that I was happy to be involved with.”

I spent vast amounts of time on my own. In my life if I don’t spend that much time on my own again I’ll be probably quite grateful, to be honest, but that was necessary. Hayden Thorpe

Regarding Wild Beasts’ break-up after five albums, Thorpe says: “I will absolve myself of being the final voice and the book person. I do think when you have spent 15 or 16 years in the company of three other human beings you know the skeleton of each other, you each other’s molecular balance and so much is unspoken. If you make songs together you are all trespassing in each other’s subconscious so often there isn’t a lot needed to be said. The purity of our band meant that it was all-consuming and if we reached a point in our lives where we couldn’t allow it to consume us in the same way therefore everything is a compromise, and we were certainly not going to live as a compromised band.

“You know sometimes some things are just so right and so meant to be that they just come to pass, and I feel very thankful to have got to work with the best musicians I will ever work with, but also just thankful that the human beings that they are and the respect and love we have between each other means that I’m now dining out on stories of my new songs, rather than stories of bad blood.”

Diviner derived from a period of close self-examination in London, his childhood home in the Lake District and Los Angeles, where he went to escape the icy blast of the ‘Beast from the East’ last year. “Leonard Cohen once said he would tell the younger Leonard maybe it wasn’t worth it because of the self-scrutiny required. I wouldn’t say that has to be everyone’s process, it just happens to be mine. Any solo record becomes ‘meta me’, it’s songs about how I feel about me, but I actually think it’s a great privilege to get to spend time with yourself and a great honour. I think a lot of how society creates very lonely individuals but also somehow makes loneliness some kind of taboo, as if being on your own is some kind of curse.

“I spent vast amounts of time on my own. In my life if I don’t spend that much time on my own again I’ll be probably quite grateful, to be honest, but that was necessary. If you begin a band at 15 and it carries you through into adult life you don’t spend a lot of time on your own. Maybe a lot of the adult neural pathways are cryogenically frozen and a bit of thawing went on and that required me to just hold still for a bit.”

The album’s theme of self-renewal emerged in Los Angeles. “Where do you go if you need to suspend your reality?” Thorpe says. “That’s where I went, I needed to suspend winter literally, I went in January to blue skies and an apartment that had a piano. I needed for a while to be in a place where you are who you say you are that day with no strings attached, and some places on Earth are forgiving of that, and that’s one of those places. For some reason LA has songs in it historically, for whatever reason there’s something in the air there.”

In the middle of making the record, Thorpe contracted quinsy, a throat infection which meant he was unable to sing for a while. “I have a lot of theories on this,” he says. “It happened the week before the band announcement. Quinsy is a pus-filled abscess in the throat, and basically I had a pus-filled abscess in my psyche and the announcement released the pus just as thankfully the antibiotics thankfully brought down this quite terrifying illness where your throat kind of collapses in on you. When I returned to the piano after that it was at my dad’s house, I took myself home to get well, and it was at the piano that I learned on as a lad that I figured out that actually I need to future-proof these songs. I was struggling to fit them round my voice and I dropped the key a couple of times and re-found I guess a more masculine-feminine balance for me. I think in my previous work I’ve played the feminine character which suited me great because the sentiment was what I wanted, but I’m actually looking for something a bit earthier now.

“But with quinsy, you know it’s interesting because the throat is the expressive device and of course that would be the thing that would go kaput. Also singing is very healthy for you, I think it’s a requirement to sing, it’s just that our society has said that it’s peripheral but really singing I think is a fundamental human need and it has all kinds of therapeutic effects, it stimulates the vagus nerve and therefore all your sympathetic nervous system, it reduces your heart rate, it encourages serotonin, even digestive function, so probably my parasympathetic nervous system went into overdrive because I was feeling sorry for myself.”

On May 31 Thorpe returns to Leeds, for an instore performance at Jumbo Records. He says he’s “really relishing” the sense of coming full circle in the city he once lived. “I come into this with no sensation of inheritance. I just feel very lucky that I get to come back with hopefully the craft and the know-how to hopefully do beautiful things, which is kind of my job requirement. I’ve never played an instore at Jumbo Records, though I spent a lot of time there in the past. The completeness of the circle is really amazing.”

Hayden Thorpe plays at Jumbo Records in Merrion Centre, Leeds on May 31 at 5.30pm. For details visit www.jumborecords.co.uk