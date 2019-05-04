Halifax's Cantorelli give concert to give children a chance to play musical instrument and sing

Cantorelli, a vocal octet based in Halifax, is giving a concert in aid of the charity Music for the Many which provides free music education and musical instruments to children in Todmorden.

The programme of motets, madrigals and folk songs is a journey through time across Europe from England to Armenia and includes ravishing music by Purcell, Ravel, Monteverdi, Janacek and Komitas, Armenian priest, musicologist, composer, arranger, singer, and choirmaster, who is considered the founder of the Armenian national school of music, born 150 years ago this year.

The concert at the Fielden Centre in Todmorden on Sunday May 12 at 7pm.

Tickets on door

Cantorelli is taking the programme to All Hallow's Church, Almondbury on Saturday May 18 at 7.30pm and is thrilled to have been invited by the Armenian Institute in London to perform at St.Sarkis, Armenian Apostolic church in Iverna Gardens, Kensington on Saturday 15th June.

Cantorelli was founded in Hebden Bridge over 30 years ago and is now based at Dean Clough, Halifax.

Members come from as far away as Leeds, York and Bolton but the choir still performs mainly locally around Hebden Bridge giving concerts in aid of local charities.

Music for the Many is a new charity offering equal opportunities in music education to the children of Todmorden.

The charity recognises that every child should have the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument or sing if they want to, regardless of their social or economic background. The charity covers the expense of tuition and instrument maintenance, removing any financial obstacles to participation in the scheme.