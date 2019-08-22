Gig review: The Proclaimers at Leeds Grand Theatre

Thirty-six years have passed since The Proclaimers formed and, on the evidence of their performance at a sold-out Grand Theatre, they should be around for some time yet.

Twins Charlie and Craig Reid had a number of hits in the 1980s, so little wonder many of the crowd here look ready to relive their youth.

The Proclaimers remain popular throughout the UK but already this year they have toured in Iceland, Dubai, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium and Holland.

The six-piece band from Scotland are currently touring closer to home and their visit to Leeds sandwiched dates throughout England and Wales.

Despite not charting a major hit since 2007, the Reid twins are nevertheless known the country and perhaps even the world over.

Excited fans turned up in their droves for this one and, after a mix-up over tickets which leaves us with none, the Grand’s management team kindly squeeze my friend and I in at the last minute.

We are not sat together but, as they are pretty much the only vacant seats in the house, we are not complaining and are simply glad to be in position when The Proclaimers emerge.

During the course of the next ninety minutes the tempo very rarely slows as fans sing along to their favourite songs.

“This is a song from 1987, it’s called Letter from America,” says Charlie Reid, and I suddenly feel very old.

I remember as a child buying The Proclaimers’ music and now, over three decades on, here I am watching them for the first time.

Other well-known tracks like Let’s Get Married and I’m On My Way are lightly sprinkled in with the band’s newer work.

The proceedings slow down briefly as the audience is indulged in the sweet sound of ‘Sunshine on Leith’ before firing up again for the final stretch.

The highlight is the all-conquering I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) before a fine encore.

All in all, a fantastic evening’s entertainment.