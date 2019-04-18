Gig review: Terry Riley at the Riley Smith Theatre, University of Leeds

Sometimes, the most astute career move a veteran cult musician can make is to stay active and wait for tastes and perceptions to move to a position that is favourable to them.

Terry Riley’s journey from a pioneer on the experimental fringes to performing to rapturously attentive, sold-out crowds like the one gathered at the aptly named Riley Smith Theatre (“my mum’s maiden name was Smith”, exclaims Gyan Riley, who accompanies his father on guitar) tonight proves this point.

When the legendary composer was creating his most celebrated works (most notably the oft-visited totem to hypnotic repetition, In C) at the forefront of the groundbreaking American minimalist movement in the 60’s, few beyond the academic circles for ‘serious’ music were paying attention. Now, the status accrued and amplified through the gradually increasing gravitas of those works enables Riley to play to the kind of audiences he and his peers could barely dream of back in the old days.

Not that Riley’s been resting on his laurels in the interim. Now 83, and with a frequently flashed beaming smile and a white beard that is ample enough justify comparisons to Santa Claus, the California-born composer’s music was always a more hairy around the edges than the neat precision of East Coast minimalist peers such as Steve Reich. Tonight, it’s sprawling more freely than ever, with a strong emphasis on jazz-derived improvisation.

Seemingly almost completely extemporised, the set isn’t without its idling. When the two musicians on stage are searching for an elusive common thread, the sounds deriving from Riley Sr’s grand piano and electronic keyboard (which at one point hops audaciously from what resembles a zither to rinky-dink sounds you’re more likely to encounter at ice hockey matches) and Riley Jr’s effect-laden guitar venture towards unedifying noodling; the latter’s more frenzied and distorted dashes across the fretboard can bring to mind the excesses of jazz fusion.

One extended exploration built of iPad audio manipulation and atonal guitar abstractions could be incidental music for a low budget sci-fi series.

Despite his early study of ragtime piano, Riley Sr isn’t a conventionally virtuosic jazz piano whizz; rather, his playing brings to a mind a more controlled take on a restless cat skipping along the keyboard, throwing out speedy clusters of notes until one worth persevering with has been located.

There are also moments when the two generations of Rileys cultivate a telepathic ability to hit on the same riff and theme at the exact same moment, rendering a piece that teetered precariously on the edge of barely contained chaos into a potent musical dialogue. The proceedings get more rewarding still when the hyperactive barrage is culled to allow for silences to bloom between the notes, creating a more contemplative mood. A duet for beautifully downplayed guitar and melodica gets close to stopping any and all unnecessary thoughts.

Towards the end of the evening, a slow-burning raga incantation – with Riley Sr chanting into the microphone, refracting his study of classical Indian music – turns into an atmospheric high point.