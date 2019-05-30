Gig review: Strand of Oaks at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Some things just feel like home. Whether it’s a familiar street or voice that brings you a sense of warmth, or whether it’s a record you’ve been listening to since you were young, there are some things that just feel right.

To me, Strand of Oaks feel like home.

It’s difficult to explain what I mean by that when I only really became aware of them a few years ago, and they’re from Indiana and, well, I’m not. But it doesn’t take much more than a few spins of HEAL to start to grasp what I mean, and only a few more spins of new album Eraserland on top of that for the penny to drop.

Everything about their music is warm and familiar. And that’s not a polite way of saying it’s the same-old same-old either; songwriter Timothy Showalter has a knack for vulnerability and comfort, a rarity of a combination in modern-rock music. It’s hard to master that balance, and it’s harder still to come off as powerful and energetic when you’re still striving to keep the softness. It’s exactly this that puts his audience at such ease, and even more so why I jumped at an opportunity to see them in such an intimate venue.

I’ve never really been one to position the power of music above the power of a good lyric, I’m a writer at heart and it’s easier for me to appreciate metaphors and elaborate expressions over a riff or melody. But a set riddled with drawn-out instrumental breaks and illustrious solos feels like everything that would’ve taken you a lifetime to figure out how to say has just been said, and explained with such accuracy that it must be down to kindred spirits.

There’s usually a danger with guitar solos as grand as the ones on display with Strand of Oaks; all too often the drama of a solo feels overindulgent and cringeworthy, but these are done with a purpose. Everything Showalter does feels necessary, and what would normally just be displays of tiresome showmanship have a deeper meaning that seems to ring true to the entirety of his audience.

There’s real emotion here, real feelings you can connect with and use to make yourself feel better about your life, or significantly worse. There’s ups and downs galore from song to song, each change in mood rubbing off on you as you watch them perform with such vulnerability it feels relatable to an encroaching extent.

And perhaps the reality of it all is that these emotions and experiences Showalter is recounting aren’t, in actual fact, that similar to yours, and the way he feels probably isn’t the exact same as you do right now; the sound just resonates within you to make you think that’s the case.

Yet even knowing full well that Strand of Oaks did not write their new album for you, or any of their albums for that matter, they have the most wonderful way of making you feel like they did.

And it’s that right there. That is what feels like home.