Gig review: Sounds Like A Storm at The Key Club, Leeds

When it comes to success, Sounds Like A Storm definitely have what it takes to make it big.

Despite their youth, the Leeds based quartet are already somewhat old hands in the music industry with a number of high profile live appearances up and down the country under their belt, meaning that they have become known and loved for their tight knit live performances and dedicated work ethic.

Sounds Like a Storm at The Key Club, Leeds. Picture: Faith Gledhill

Hometown shows are always bound to withold a grandiose aura of excitement, and an ineffable air of anticipation lingers in the air as the band take to the atmospherically dimmed stage of Leeds’ iconic venue, The Key Club. It’s a sold out gig, and they have the audience in the palm of their hands’ from the word go with their easy confidence and endearingly authentic rock ’n’ roll swagger.

They tear through an 11-track set with the audacious flair of a band who are already headlining arenas. New music is just as rapturously received as old favourites; the likes of ‘Law and Order’ and their debut offering ‘Emission’ are greeted like old friends’, with fans echoing back every single word.

They implement such veritable showmanship within their performance, and by the time their show reaches its’ pinnacle with the searingly incendiary ‘Blind And Deaf’, the exhileration within the room reaches fever pitch.

They are undeniably adroit at their art, but perhaps most impressive of all is the fealty that they so easily inspire from their many legions of fans. Sounds Like A Storm are a band for the masses, and this is undoubtedly just the tip of the iceberg.

Watch this space; a storm is coming.