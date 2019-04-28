Gig review: Shawn Mendes at First Direct Arena, Leeds

“Leeds, how are we doing?” cries out Shawn Mendes to an effectively capacity crowd at the city’s First Direct Arena on a chilly Wednesday night, to an aural tsunami of delighted squeals.

Clad in a sleeveless black leather jacket, lithely muscled frame bulging out from under his tousled hair, the fresh-faced pop troubadour recalls the aesthetic grandeur of Born in the USA-era Bruce Springsteen, even if his live sound hews closer to 80s chart contemporaries like Duran Duran.

It’s a marked contrast from a man who made his name strumming handiclap singalongs – and it gives him something of a stand-out advantage across a thoroughly good hour-and-a-half-plus set.

Mendes is stepping onto that relatively spare rung of the transatlantic touring ladder that includes wide-ranging regional tours on British shores rather than a five-night stand in London, though he is more than capable of holding the latter down. His bow in West Yorkshire has the feel of a fevered teenage event moment, a slice of new-decade chart royalty arguably the biggest – save Ed Sheeran’s homecoming shows in Roundhay Park – to grace the county this year.

It’s the Halifax-born superstar to whom he has drawn comparison at points too for their versatile, acoustic-led bops, but save for a handful of tracks close to a cease-and-desist order late on, there’s little comparison to make, with the 20-year-old already well on the way to honing his own keen brand of stadium-ready singalongs in the slickly writ-large mould.

His heart-on-sleeve romanticism has a beefy muscularity live, delivered by a taut four-piece that trade off scale for substance. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back boast subtly fat funk shades; Stiches is retooled as a synth-tinged jam that summons screams from the predominantly young female audience. Bad Reputation fires itself up with E Street piano soloing and heavy metal guitar noodling to boot.

A giant plastic flower dominates the b-stage on a retractable stalk, shading him in pink when he delivers torch ballad When You’re Ready from out in the crowd.

He may be a young buck but Mendes knows how to deliver; even as hundreds of parents perch outside the venue for pickup duty, he keeps them waiting with a lovely singalong to Coldplay’s Fix You before sending them home with the genuinely rousing arena anthemics of In My Blood, a swelling emotional finale.

He’ll be around for a while yet on this impressive basis.