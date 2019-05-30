Gig review: Rita Ora at First Direct Arena, Leeds

“I’m so excited to be back in Leeds…. this is the biggest venue I’ve ever played here.”

Rita Ora has wooed her fans with some stunning performances at the nearby O2 Leeds Academy in recent years.

But playing at the considerably larger First Direct Arena for the first time said much for her growing fanbase and status in the music industry.

Since breaking onto the scene in 2012 with a chart topping album (incidentally, the year she first performed in Leeds) the 28-year-old pop star returned with her second album Phoenix in 2018.

That may have under-performed commercially, but she recently set a new record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist.

Ora’s star continues to rise and a brilliant 90-minute performance here, flanked by backing dancers, had her adoring fans longing for more.

For this tour, the production is divided into four phoenix-inspired sections, titled (don’t laugh) Genesis, Flight, Torment and Rebirth, and each is a show within a show.

There are hallucinogenic graphics, pyrotechnics, interpretive dancers and, striding the stage in a series of jewelled costumes, Ora herself.

Unity, self acceptance and learning to love ones self are just some of the occurring themes that run throughout the show.

As well as her most popular hits including Coming Home, Hot Right Now and Your Song, Ora also performed a short snippet of Girls Just Want To Have Fun (which she sang a capella).

In typical pop star fashion, the star changed her outfit five times and a terrific encore saw the songstress come back onto the stage to sing Lonely Together and Anywhere.

Each outfit was as glamorous as the next , from thigh high shiny boots to catsuits and giant Victoria Secret-style wings.

In between belting out songs, Ora spoke to the crowd about how grateful she was for her fans turning up and paying to see her.

On this evidence, such fanatical support is well deserved.