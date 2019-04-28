Gig review: Puppy at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

With the success of their debut album The Goat earlier this year, Puppy waste no time in exhibiting their achievements museum-style with a full-blown UK tour alongside earth rockers Green Lung and a cameo from emo two-piece Fielding.

A pleasant surprise of an opener, Fielding are a little different from what comes to mind when you think of supports for alt-rock unit Puppy. With a borderline summertime indie feel to them, it’s the stark contrast of a Front Bottoms-esque vocal melody that stops you in your tracks to the bar, and you can only imagine lyrics of an equally as excruciatingly striking nature – if you could actually understand them.

Their yelling and wailing may not always be as coherent as you’d like, but their ability to evoke a kind of raw desperation in sadness and an acceptance of fate is something I’ve been unable to find since the home-cooked emo days of Teen Suicide abruptly ended. It seems Fielding know they’re bleak and aren’t too bothered with trying to hide it, and with the nature of a band like this it’s pretty simple: you either get it or you don’t.

It’s dark metal with the curious addition of keys and a tambourine to follow, and Green Lung really do radiate all the fanciful suave of a band that knows their worth. They demand a much bigger crowd than received, but for a Wednesday night pulling in late arrivals and stragglers in the foyer can only be seen as a victory for them. With the gift of looking as put together as they sound it’s hard to believe these guys aren’t on everybody’s rock radar; demonic themes running rampant through nearly every track and yet still managing to ooze the sex appeal of the likes of Vince and Axl.

There really is little to say about these guys that will truly do them justice; it’s evident that at any of their performances they pride themselves on grandiose gestures and acts of complete rock ’n’ roll that an audience won’t soon forget. Tonight is not a special occasion.

If riffs could kill, Puppy would be racking up the numbers by now. With a stage decked out with cult-like goat imagery and lavish flame lights, it’s clear Puppy have reached the final step of the ladder they’ve been climbing for the past four years.

A string of gigs in celebration of their glittering debut album The Goat is just an obligatory show and tell with these guys; they’re at the top of their game and are just gagging to let us know about it.

An eclectic combination of what can only be described as doomsday-prophesising guitar riffs alongside squeaky-clean vocals is what carries Puppy through the majority of the night, and with a smaller amount of material to choose from than most it seems to tumble from one fan favourite to another.

With only two records released, it’s strange how Puppy have managed to nail a quirky metal sound so quickly, seemingly skipping the semi-harrowing experimental EP phase so many metal bands expel in their early stages. Just luck? Maybe. But it seems more likely that they just know what they’re doing.

Well organised, well designed, simply well done.