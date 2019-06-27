Gig review: Horace Andy at The Wardrobe, Leeds

Having recently finished an arena tour with Massive Attack, Horace Andy is back to touring the type of smaller clubs the Bristol trip-hop originators frequented when they approached the Jamaican legend to sing on 1991’s Blue Lines.

If the forthcoming dates reeled off by Andy’s manager/cheerleader-in-chief at the end of tonight’s generously portioned set are anything to go by, a summer holiday is still some way off.

You might expect Andy to resent the relentless level of activity at an age when most artists of his legendary stature have long since eased their foot off the gas pedal. However, there’s barely a whiff of tired routine to tonight’s spirited set.

Backed by the excellent Dub Asanti Band (the CVs for the four-piece read like a who’s who of top ranking Jamaican music), the first section of the almost two-hour performance offers an energetic run-through of Andy’s classic cuts.

From late 60s rocksteady (Fever) to the thicker grooves of spiritual roots reggae (Every Tongue Shall Tell) and 1980’s dancehall style (Cuss Cuss), not to mention an inevitable appearance of the evergreen Skylarking, the setlist bears witness to Andy’s prominence during all the key evolutionary stages of reggae’s golden era. The well-honed tightness of the hits contradicts with the looser and more spontaneous encore.

Clearly taken with the enthusiastic audience, Andy and co. stay on stage for an additional 45 minutes, sampling such obscure delights as a cover of vintage X-rated Trojan Records curio Barbwire.

Although the regular ‘rewinds’ (wherein a familiar riff is stopped and restarted to elicit maximum whoops from an appreciative audience that really doesn’t require any additional prompting to show their enthusiasm) soon become something of a distraction, it’s an inspired, punchy performance.

Dressed all in white, Andy’s voice has lost of some of its most eerily extended top notes, but his trademark falsetto remains as youthful and vibrant as ever.

Singing aside, the energetic, hugely enjoyable show – with Andy working the front rows tirelessly and providing a sweat-drenched illustration of what the reggae term ‘skanking’ refers to – belies both Andy’s age (68) and his horizontal nickname (Sleepy).