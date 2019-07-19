Gig review: Garbage at O2 Academy Leeds

“Whoa! Leeds!” hollers Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson a handful of songs into the band’s sweaty, raucous set in the bowels of the city’s O2 Academy venue.

The seasoned frontwoman, decked out in a distinct white-patterned dress-combo, complete with shaved head – save for an irascibly vivid red topknot – is grinning from ear-to-ear, a sharply sunny contrast to the near-animalistic snarl she’s just used to charge through an opening triumvirate of songs where she paced the stage like a feral, prowling big cat, all ferocity and bared teeth.

“This is so crazy,” she effectively gushes, switched at the drop of a hat. “The last time we were here was 1996…95? It’s fucking magical, I expected a half-empty hall.”

It’s not an utterly brimmed venue in front of the American-Scottish nineties alt-rock stalwarts but it’s undoubtedly a dedicated gathering; across a taut, virtually all-killer, no-filler ninety-minute showcase, no body seems to pause for breath.

Having spent a sizeable chunk of the last five years out celebrating the anniversary of their first two records, their self-titled debut and sophomore effort Version 2.0 – either side of 2016’s LP Strange Little Birds – there seems to be an unabashed freedom in sticking to pretty much the hits with little deviation. A searing first cut of Control gives way to the throbbing industrial power of #1 Crush and the hooky Stupid Girl, the latter landing with a funk-metal flavour that threatens to blow the speakers out and the roof off.

Yet on the handful of occasions they veer out of the norm, there’s still great pleasure to be had. Wicked Ways cashes in on a snippet of Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus to lean hard into loud-hum insidiousness; the politically charged No Horses doubles down on the feeling.

On Fire, a B-side cut from a standalone single, is a deep dive yet feels right at home sandwiched between evening standout Blood for Poppies and Empty.

By the time the night is closing down, the tongue-in-cheek, angst-laden grunge slam of Only Happy When It Rains gives way to an innocuously leftfield set closer in recent-ish cut Even Though Our Love Is Doomed – but after that explodes into a post-rock crescendo, it practically singes the eyebrows.

To prove you can never have to much of a good thing, a euphoric encore of When I Grow Up ensures a closing high that climbs and climbs. “We’ll be seeing you!” shouts Manson. Let’s hope so.