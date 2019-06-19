Gerry Cinnamon announces huge Leeds show - here are all the details

Have your say

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a huge Leeds First Direct Arena show.

The gig is set to take place on November 8 as part of a full UK tour.

The 13-500 seater will play host to the rising star who has had hits including 'belter'.

Known for his avid support and passionate fans, the show is sure to sell out very quickly.

The tour kicks off on November 5th at De Montford Hall in Leicester before shows in Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth and Norwich.

Tickets are on sale this Friday (21st) at 9am.

For information on tickets, visit: https://www.seetickets.com/event/gerry-cinnamon/first-direct-arena/1394600

Gerry Cinnamon 2019 tour dates:

5 Nov – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

7 Nov – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

8 Nov – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 Nov – O2 Academy Bournemouth

12 Nov – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich

15 Nov – O2 Academy Brixton, London

16 Nov – Utilita Arena, Newcastle