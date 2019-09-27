Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright to talk about career at Northern Ballet in Leeds

Top television writer Sally Wainwright is to share stories of her career in the screen industry at an event in Leeds.

The Women in Film and TV (WFTV) network is hosting the session with the Gentleman Jack creator at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre at Northern Ballet between 7pm and 10pm on Tuesday October 15.

Sally Wainwright at the Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards in 2015. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Triple BAFTA winner Wainwright - the woman behind Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Scott and Bailey - will join BBC Radio 5 live presenter Anna Foster for the talk.

Ms Foster will find out how Yorkshire-born Sally began her writing career in the North, the challenges she has faced along the way, and what it is like now to be a writer and director calling the shots on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ms Wainwright started her career as a scriptwriter on The Archers before starting in television working on Coronation Street.

She went on to win the Royal Television Society's Writer of the Year Award for her mini-series Unforgiven and created the ITV drama series Scott and Bailey, for which she won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Writer.

Shibden Hall, where Gentleman Jack was filmed. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Her television credits for the BBC include the critically-acclaimed Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, both of which have won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series, and To Walk Invisible, about the Brontë family.

Gentleman Jack, her latest drama for the BBC, was filmed in Calderdale and portrays the life of 19th-century lesbian diarist and landowner Anne Lister.

The event is not gender-exclusive but is free to WFTV members.

Networking opportunities will take place between 7.15pm and 8.15pm, and the talk, followed by a Q&A, will go ahead between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

