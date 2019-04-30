From Texas to Pocklington - Americana Music Association Award winner Hayes Carll comes to Yorkshire

Americana Music Association Award winner and Grammy nominee Hayes Carll has just embarked on an extensive US and UK tour, which brings him to Pocklington Arts Centre on Saturday May 18.

Hayes Carll follows in the maverick Texas singer-songwriter country-folk style of Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

His recent television appearances include The Tonight Show, Austin City Limits, and Later With Jools Holland.

Centre director Janet Farmer, said: “We are delighted to welcome the wonderful Hayes Carll to Pocklington Arts Centre and it’s a real privilege to be one of only a handful of UK dates that he is playing during his current tour.

“Hayes is an incredibly talented musician who certainly lives up to his accolades so we know this is going to be a fantastic night of live music.

“If you haven’t already got your tickets I would recommend booking now before it’s too late!”

Given a four star rating by Rolling Stone Magazine and Mojo Magazine, Haye’s sixth studio album ‘What It Is’ is “a musically ambitious and lyrically deep statement of an artist in his creative prime with his wit and style never being more evident.”

Hayes is the rare artist who can rock a packed dance hall one night and hold a theatre at rapt attention the next, and he will be live at PAC on Saturday 18 May, 8pm.

Tickets £16 on sale now from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk