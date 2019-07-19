French bulldog pop-up party coming to Leeds city centre

Have your say

A French bulldog pop-up party is coming to Leeds city centre.

Thre Frenchie cafe will be popping up alongside the Pug Cafe on Sunday, August 18.

It will take place in the Revolution Electric Press in Cookridge Street.

There will be a dedicated pup-friendly menu including PUPcakes, DOGnuts, PAW-ty Rings, WOOFins, PAWbons - and even a glass of PAWsecco.

Frenchies will also bag a free 'puppocino' when they arrive.

No worries if you are not a Frenchie owner, Frenchie lovers are welcome to attend the event too.

When is it?

The event will be on Sunday, August 18.

It will start at 11.15am and end at 5.30pm.

Where is it?

It will be at Revolution Electric Press in Cookridge Street, near Millenium Square.

How do I get tickets?

Frenchie Cafe is strictly booking only - people will not be able to go to the event without a confirmed booking.

Bookings are done over email which will be released on the website when booking opens.

There are two separate ways to book depending on whether you are a Frenchie owner or Frenchie lover.

When does booking open?

Booking for the event opens on Saturday, July 20 at 10am

How much are tickets?

It is only the humans who have to pay - Frenchies go free.

Tickets for Frenchie owners are £7.50 each.

Frenchie lovers tickets - those without a dog - are £10 each.

All children under 16 get a 20% discount.

Children under six go free.

What are the time slots?

The event is organised into 75-minute time slots.

They are: 11.15am, 1.45pm and 4.15pm.

Do Frenchies have to meet certain criteria to attend Frenchies Cafe?

Fenchies must be friendly and well socialised with other dogs.

They also must be up to date with their vaccinations and not showing any symptoms of illness.

The organisers said any dogs in season should not attend the event.