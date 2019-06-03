Festival jazz guitarist Jim Birkett returns to club for gig

Have your say

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back the ever popular house guitarist of Scarborough Jazz Festival Jim Birkett on Wednesday June 12.

With more than 40 years of professional playing under his belt Jim shows no sign of letting up, continuing to tour northern venues with the highly successful Hot Club du Nord, but his range extends well beyond this.

Jim has worked with a host of major jazz musicians including Scott Hamilton, Bud Freeman, Harry Beckett, Don Rendell, Guy Barker, Ronnie Ross, Peter King and Alan Skidmore.

As a featured soloist he calls on his vast repertoire of tunes and seemingly endless capacity for melodic improvisation with a lovely round sound.

A full house is a near certainty. Accompanied by the MG3.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45. Admission £5.