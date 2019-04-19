Ey Up Leeds! Jez is back for a pantomime Sleeping Beauty at the Carriageworks

The Carriageworks Theatre has announced that comedian Jez Edwards will return for his 11th season to star in their traditional family pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

Jez has been a regular fixture in the Carriageworks Theatre’s annual panto for more than a decade and continues to have audiences in stitches with his high energy slapstick comedy, off-the-cuff one-liners and his popular catchphrase, “Ey Up Leeds!” getting everyone into the panto spirit.

Leeds audiences have taken Jez firmly into their hearts and vice versa, with the comedian a proud Yorkshire resident. A passionate advocate of family entertainment, Jez has recently been writing and recording a series of audio stories about the adventures of best friends, Munchie, a caterpillar, and Boogle, a stick insect, with plans to launch the stories on their own YouTube Channel later this year.

Producer Paul Holman said: “We have been inundated; as we are every year; by audience members asking for Jez to come back and I am delighted to grant their wishes. Jez has a unique warmth and humour that Leeds audiences just love and he has become a very special part of people’s Christmas.”

Over the past 14 years, the Carriageworks Theatres annual traditional pantomime has become a staple of the Leeds Christmas experience. With a mix of well-known songs, cheeky comedy, great casts, stunning sets, beautiful costumes, outstanding quality and value for money, it’s become an unmissable festive treat for families across the region.

Sleeping Beauty runs at Carriageworks Theatre from Friday November 22 to Saturday January 4.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty can be booked on 0113 376 0318, online at www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk or in person at the City Centre Box Office, Leeds Town Hall.