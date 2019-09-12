Explore the history of Leeds's Hyde Park Picture House on Heritage Open Day

Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds is to open its doors to visitors interested in learning about the Grade II-listed building's history.

The Cinema Open Day – a chance to understand the inner-workings of the site - takes place on Sunday September 22.

Wendy Cook, General Manager, and Ollie Jenkins at Hyde Park Picture House. Picture: James Hardisty.

-> Hyde Park Picture House wins £2.3m National Lottery grant to develop historic Leeds cinema

It is part of Heritage Open Days, a nationwide scheme supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

"You’ll be free to explore the beautiful auditorium of the 1914 cinema anytime between 10am-3pm, via a self-guided tour, where you can learn lots of fascinating facts about the building and its century-long history," said organisers.

Visitors can also book themselves on to a free Projection Room Tour, where people can discover the history of such technologies with the help of a trained projectionist.

-> Leeds's Hyde Park Picture House to host West Yorkshire Queer Stories Showcase

"You will learn how the cinema has evolved and adapted over the years, from traditional 16mm and 35mm analogue formats which have been preserved, to the modern day digital technologies mostly used today," organisers added.

An animation projected at Hyde Park Picture House. Pic: James Hardisty.

Projection Room Tours at the Brudenell Road cinema will take place at 10.30am, 11.15am, 12noon, 12.45pm, 1.30pm, 2.15pm.

The projection room is up two flights of stairs, so the tours are not accessible for everyone.

Booking is essential at www.eventbrite.com/e/heritage-open-days-2019-free-projection-room-tours-tickets-66472772853

For anyone unable to attend a tour, they can see inside the projection room, as well all parts of the cinema building, using a 3D map (courtesy of Apollo 3D) at bit.ly/2KzDzPk