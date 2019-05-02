Escape to the Chateau's odd couple Dick and Angel announce first UK tour - where to see them

Have your say

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, the stars of Channel 4 hit Escape to the Chateau embark on their first tour next year.

During this highly entertaining evening, the duo explains who they are, where they have come from, how they met and why they dared to do it.

Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past few years by their adventures, but retired Lieutenant Colonel, engineer and chef Dick and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel, still have many untold tales to tell.

They may be an ‘odd couple’, but the charismatic pair have a love story to share and will reveal how they ended up in a beautiful castle, with a beautiful family, in a beautiful part of France.

Tour dates and tickets:

Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Sunday February 23

Tickets on sale from Saturday May 4:

0131 529 6000or on line here

Manchester Bridgewater Hall, Friday February 28

Tickets on sale from Saturday May 4:

0161 907 9000 or on line here



Newcastle City Hall, Saturday February 29

Tickets on sale from Saturday May 4:

08448 11 21 21 or on line here

Leeds Grand Theatre, Sunday March 1

Tickets on sale now: 0844 848 2700 or leedsgrandtheatre.com