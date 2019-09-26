Enjoy these free music concerts in Leeds city centre

Classical music returns to Leeds city centre, with free weekly concerts within the Leeds Lunchtime Organ series and Leeds Lunchtime Chamber Music recitals.

Each 50-minute concert features musicians from across the globe and a wide programme of music.

Leeds Lunchtime Chamber Music concerts take place at 1.05pm every Wednesday from October 2 at The Venue, Leeds College of Music. The opening concert sees Japanese virtuoso pianist Maki Sekiya perform Chopin, Beethoven, and Liszt’s enchanting La Campanella. The series of 25 concerts later welcomes Flauguissimo Duo, who perform Baroque music on flute and theorbo, South Asian Arts UK presenting Winter Sun, Indian classical ragas with flutes and tabla, Arcturus who performs Spanish string quartets, the Opera North Horn Trio and many more.

Leeds Lunchtime Organ Music is performed on the magnificent Leeds Town Hall organ every Monday at 1.05pm. New organists include Thomas Gaynor from the US on October 7, Catherine Ennis of St Lawrence Jewry, London, on October 28 and concert organist Sarah Baldock in the New Year. Visit www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk.