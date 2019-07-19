Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals headline Y Not Festival

Y Not Festival returns with the UK’s biggest indie line-up of 2019, featuring rising stars alongside a range of musical icons.

Crossing the Peaks to kick things off are local legends, Elbow. The critically-lauded Mancunian band, lead by frontman Guy Garvey, are known for their beautifully soaring anthems such as One Day Like This. With an array of hits new and old, you’ll be singing along with an entire crowd for this one.

Two Door Cinema Club

Irish indie trio Two Door Cinema Club have some unfinished business for Y Not Festival. As returning headliners, they’re bringing their A-game this summer and some brand new bangers along the way. TDCC’s first EP was released in 2009 and grew into a triumph with the success of single Something Good Can Work – a song that continues to be an essential summer anthem nearly 10 years on’

Returning to the spotlight, rock heroes Foals will be finishing an unbelievable weekend of music, choosing Y Not to play as part of their limited run of UK shows in 2019. This year sees them release two albums, with the first arriving in March and part 2 in the autumn. Exits, the first single from their upcoming twin albums, Everything Saved Will Not Be Lost. It’s a huge year for Foals and Y Not is in on the action.

Elsewhere on the bill, Wolf Alice are making their Y Not debut after a huge Grammy-nominated first album and Mercury Prize-winning second. Then there’s indie royalty in the form of Franz Ferdinand, ever-evolving pop-punk heroes You Me At Six, Salford legends Happy Mondays and band of the hour, IDLES. They are joined by White Lies, Gerry Cinnamon, Miles Kane, The Hunna and many more to round out the biggest UK indie-rock line-up of the year.

The 2019 line-up includes: Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club, Foals, Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand, You Me At Six, Don Broco, Happy Mondays, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Hunna, Miles Kane, Gerry Cinnamon, IDLES, Dermot Kennedy, White Lies (Thursday headliner), Kate Nash, The Pigeon Detectives, Rat Boy, The Damned, Professor Green, Mahalia, The Subways, Lucy Rose, The Rifles, The Big Moon, Sunflower Bean, Sea Girls, Skinny Lister, Black Honey, Ten Tonnes, Fontaines D.C., Ade Suleiman, Easy Life, Sports Team, Samm Henshaw, Cassia, Indoor Pets, Laurel, Arkells, Demob Happy, Anteros, Lucia, Puppy, Orchards, The Snuts, Pip Blom, Fangclub, Only the Poets, The Murder Capital, Deco, Sophie and the Giants, Casey Lowry, Zuzu, Fuzzy Sun, Bitch Falcon, Hotel Lux, Baba Naga, Age of L.U.N.A, Twisted Wheel, Larkins, Glass Caves, The Hubbards, The Reytons, Kashmere, Raised By Owls, Dancehall, Spun, Dirty Little Liars, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, and Mr Motivator.

Foals

Y Not organisers said: “After an amazing 2018 festival, we’re so happy to have a 2019 line-up bursting at the seams. We’ve got a huge mix of new and old faces to the Derbyshire Dales, with massive returns from classic bands such as White Lies, plus the huge welcomes to the UK’s hottest emerging stars like Idles and Mahalia. Not forgetting three huge headliners.”

Back for its 14th year this summer, Y Not will take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire from July 25-28.

In 2005 Y Not Festival began life as an over-spilling house party in deepest Derbyshire.

Last year’s festival included The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jamiroquai, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and many more.

Tickets are on sale at www.ynotfestival.com/tickets