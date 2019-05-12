East Riding Theatre's next play is a mix of fish, chips and tragedy - book tickets here

Have your say

Hot on the heels of Beryl comes Chippy - the next in-house production at East Riding Theatre in Beverley.

Penned by Joe Bennett, it will be steered by the venue's artistic director Adrian Rawlins and opens on Wednesday June 19.

It stars Hester Ullyart and Tom Trevella as Beth and Mack.

They live in the back room of the Captain Twocooks fish and chip shop somewhere in the East Riding.

Upstairs, unseen, but far from unheard, lies the Captain, slowly dying. His presence broods over the business. Beth struggles to cope. Has he written a will? What will happen when he goes? Will he ever go? Will anyone help him go? And what do you do with a body?

Chippy is described as a funny and contemporary murder mystery where a deep-fried thriller twists and turns into a fast-food reality.

Chippy premieres at the East Riding before transferring to New Zealand. The show is the theatre's first international collaboration with Lyttleton Arts Factory, New Zealand.

It runs from Wednesday June 19 to Saturday June 29.

Tickets: 01482 874050 or on line here