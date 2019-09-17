Dracula set to swoop on Leeds stage

A gothic ballet with dramatic bite claims the stage of Leeds Playhouse next month, as the sinister form of Dracula makes an appearance.

Northern Ballet will perform the atmospheric adaptation based on the Bram Stoker novel, with David Nixon OBE as choreographer and director.

Dracula will be the first large-scale production at the newly reopened Leeds Playhouse, running from October 29 to November 2.

The tormented world of the immortal count is revealed through this story. Dracula is a creature to evoke repulsion in every living thing, but has mesmerised people for over a century.

Northern Ballet’s adaptation of this dark and enthralling tale sees the famous vampire travel to England after becoming transfixed on a vision of the innocent Mina.

Unable to curb his dangerous desires, Dracula terrorises the town as his tortuous yearning for the young woman grows.

As Mina finds she is powerless to resist Dracula’s lure, the pair succumb to their mysterious lust, before the hunter becomes the hunted.

David Nixon OBE, artistic director of Northern Ballet, said: ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula continues to have a strange allure. It explores the ends to which one might go to live forever rather than face death, and how far we are prepared to allow bonds of friendship and love to take us.

“As a character, Dracula is often viewed as evil, but the love he shares with Mina transcends the boundaries of good and evil.”

To book tickets, visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk or call 0113 213 7700. Age guidance 12 plus.