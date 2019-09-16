D-Block Europe to perform in Leeds: Here's how to get tickets

They are the band who have set festival stages alight this summer.

And now D-Block Europe are hitting the road in late autumn with a stop off in Leeds on the tour schedule.

They are due to perform at the 02 Academy on Cookridge Street in Leeds on Sunday, November 17, 2019. (7pm)

Hailing from South London, D-Block Europe are a collective of artists led by Young Adz and Dirtbike LB. Not being constrained to one genre, their music explores different sounds while showcasing their impeccable bars and staying true to their individual style.

The lives dates follow the release of new EP, PTSD, which features their collaboration with Lil Baby, ‘Nookie’.

For latest ticvket information visit: academymusicgroup.com/o2academyleeds/events/1281311/d-block-europe-tickets