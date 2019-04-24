Count Arthur Strong brings new tour to Bridlington Spa - ticket info

Count Arthur Strong is bring his new tour - Is There Anybody Out There? - to Bridlington Spa next year

As well as being the all-round entertainer we all know and love from the telly, Count Arthur Strong is also a lifelong fan of astronomy, since having been given a microscope, or whatever it is they use, for Christmas when he was a small precocious baby. In fact, it’s said the ﬁrst word he spoke was ‘Uranus’.

In this, his brand-new show, coming to Bridlington Spa on Saturday February 29, he seamlessly combines the very best showbiz entertainment you’ll currently ﬁnd, in the world, possibly? as he wrestles with some of the big questions that other all-round entertainers shy away from. Such as:

Are we alone in the universe?

Is there life on Mars bars?

2lbs of potatoes.

Packet of ginger nuts.

Don’t lose this shopping list.

"Do not miss this not to be missed type of thing," he said.

" If I wasn’t in the show I’d deﬁnitely be in the audience watching myself intently. Laughing and learning in equal measure. Thoroughly happy to pay the admission fee and deﬁnitely not asking for a refund. Also not rustling sweet wrappers and ﬁddling with my sodding telephone with a gormless expression on my face. See you there.".

Arthur

Tickets are £20 per person and go on sale at 10am on Friday April 26, in person, online at www.bridspa.com or by calling 01262 678258.

The Count will bring also bring Is There Anybody Out There to Scarborough Spa on Thursday 2 October 24.

Tickets: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk