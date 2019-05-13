Comedian Steve Day celebrates his father with five-star Adventures in Dementia on way to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Stand-up comedian Steve Day brings his Edinburgh Fringe hit show Adventures in Dementia to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The show is a celebration of Steve's father, who died late last year after suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past eight years of his life.

It won rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, with its bittersweet mix of humour, music, nostalgia and love. At times joyful and at other times undeniably sad, this is a show that doesn't shy away from the truth about this terrible affliction yet somehow manages to find laughter in the tears, and even a singalong to celebrate Steve's love for his father.

Steve says: “Dementia is a national epidemic that not only affects those suffering but those that care for them: wives, husbands, sons, daughters, grandchildren. This is a show for all of them, to say that you are not alone, that what you are feeling is what I have been feeling, and that despite the pain you can laugh, you can sing, and remember your loved ones as they were.”

Steve Day describes himself as Britain’s only deaf comedian; if there are any others he hasn't heard. Actually there are a couple of others who have started since he wrote that joke, but it's only a joke after all.

Married with five children, Steve has been described as 'warm and witty' by The Scotsman and has received many other rave reviews whilst performing shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

A familiar voice on Radio 4, Steve has appeared many times on You and Yours, was a token man on Woman's Hour, has appeared in two radio dramas, All Fingers and Thumbs with Bill Nighy, whom he punched dramatically, and Sound Barriers with Patricia Routledge and Caroline Quentin.

A disabled performer, Steve is more concerned with success in the mainstream comedy circuit, but is happy to 'deaf it up' as necessary if the money is ok and there are sandwiches.

Adventures in Dementia can be seen in the Round at at 7.45pm on Wednesday June 5. Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com