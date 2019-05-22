Coast art festival highlights plastic waste danger - and shows how it can be upcycled

ArtWaves Festival will be highlighting a new strand to the event which takes on the Yorkshire coast on Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23.

The festival, based at Bridlington Spa, recognises the need for a greater understanding of plastic pollution and the impact this is having on our seas.

In response to this ArtWaves has commissioned two artists, Mellissa Fisher and Fern Smith alongside partnering with two large organisations, RSPB and lead strand sponsor Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to highlight this issue, adding a new dimension to the event.

Artist Mellissa Fisher is set to bring her newly commissioned piece REFORM to the event; an art and engineering collaboration, focusing on repurposing plastic. Artist, artisan and engineer will be showcasing their plastic repurposing machines for the public to shred plastic found on the local beaches, to learn about different plastics and reform their findings into useful and beautiful objects.

The second strand artist is local artist Fern Smith who is working closely with the students of East Riding College to create a permanent fish shaped installation near South Beach that can be utilised for rubbish collection by residents and visitors in an effort to keep our beaches clean.

Fern Smith said, “I am enjoying working as part of a community of practice in producing a site specific sculpture, that responds to the issue of plastic waste polluting the sea- this is a huge concern and of high importance globally.

"This collaborative project is a great way to raise awareness of this issue locally and will hopefully get people to acknowledge this and respond in an effective way. I am working alongside the students at the East Riding College to design and construct the sculpture.”

The RSPB and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will be on hand at throughout the festival, running creative activities and explaining how people can actively support a reduction in plastic waste.

Ana Cowie, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said, “Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are extremely excited about being a part of ArtWaves Festival 2019, with activities at the environmental strand and as a lead sponsor. We believe education and raising awareness of the negative impacts plastic pollution has on the environment is essential.

"The environmental strand will be packed with loads of activities and information about the marine pollution work we do and how you can get involved so please come along and say hello!”

The strand is a showcase of how the festival not only provides a creative filled weekend but can highlight important issues and take creative approaches to help support and raise awareness.