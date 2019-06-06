Chart favourites from the 1980s and 90s The Christians tour to Scarborough Spa

The Christians - regular chart-hitters from the 1980s and 90s - will visit Scarborough Spa later this year.

Formed in 1985, The Christians released 10 top 40 UK singles including Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Words and a cover of the The Isley Brothers’ Harvest for the World.

Their debut album The Christians reached number two spot in the UK in 1987, whilst the follow-up album Colour topped the UK album charts in 1990.

The band celebrated 30 years of touring last year and are currently embarking on a tour across the UK, which comes to the Scarborough Spa on Friday 15th November 2019.

The show will see them perform their well-known back catalogue along with one or two favourites selected from their newer albums.

Tickets for The Christians go on sale on Friday June 7 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

