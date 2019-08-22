CBBC ranks its top shows from the 90s and 00s - did they get it right?

The CBBC has featured some iconic shows over the years, from Dick & Dom in da Bungalow to 50/50 and ChuckleVision.
But a recent tweet from CBBC’s official Twitter account ranked numerous shows tier by tier.
Do you agree with their rankings?
‘Did we get it right?’
The CBBC’s post simply said ‘Did we get it right?’ before posting a thumbnail image from a host of their renowned shows over the years, placed into different ‘tiers’.
Legend Tier
The shows placed in the Legend Tier include:
Horrible Histories
Dick & Dom in da Bungalow
50/50
The Secret Show
Sorry I’ve Got No Head
Trapped!
Prank Patrol
Raven
Get Your Own Back
M.I. High
The Slammer
The Sarah Jane Adventures
Top Tier
Ranking in the second best tier, the shows placed in the Top Tier include:
Mona the Vampire
Stupid
The Basil Brush Show
Young Dracula
Smart
The Story of Tracy Beaker
Mid Tier
The shows placed in the Mid Tier include:
Bamzooki
ChuckleVision
Transmission Impossible with Ed and Oucho
Chute!
Get 100
Shaun the Sheep
Hmm Tier
Shows ranking in the bottom tier, named the Hmm Tier, include:
The Legend of Dick and Dom
Dennis the Menace
Deadly 60
TMi
Newsround
OOglies