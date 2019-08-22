CBBC ranks its top shows from the 90s and 00s - did they get it right?

Have your say

The CBBC has featured some iconic shows over the years, from Dick & Dom in da Bungalow to 50/50 and ChuckleVision.

But a recent tweet from CBBC’s official Twitter account ranked numerous shows tier by tier.

Do you agree with their rankings?

‘Did we get it right?’

The CBBC’s post simply said ‘Did we get it right?’ before posting a thumbnail image from a host of their renowned shows over the years, placed into different ‘tiers’.

Legend Tier

The shows placed in the Legend Tier include:

Horrible Histories

Dick & Dom in da Bungalow

50/50

The Secret Show

Sorry I’ve Got No Head

Trapped!

Prank Patrol

Raven

Get Your Own Back

M.I. High

The Slammer

The Sarah Jane Adventures

Top Tier

Ranking in the second best tier, the shows placed in the Top Tier include:

Mona the Vampire

Stupid

The Basil Brush Show

Young Dracula

Smart

The Story of Tracy Beaker

Mid Tier

The shows placed in the Mid Tier include:

Bamzooki

ChuckleVision

Transmission Impossible with Ed and Oucho

Chute!

Get 100

Shaun the Sheep

Hmm Tier

Shows ranking in the bottom tier, named the Hmm Tier, include:

The Legend of Dick and Dom

Dennis the Menace

Deadly 60

TMi

Newsround

OOglies