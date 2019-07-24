Bradford magician Dynamo opens up about Crohn's - and only learnt to cook at 36

Bradford-born Magician Dynamo says he has finally learnt how to cook - at the age of 36 - after suffering from a digestive condition since his teens.

The illusionist, who has wowed millions with tricks such as levitation and walking on water, has learnt a new skill.

Bradford Magician Dynamo joins fans in the queue for tickets for the Capital One Cup semi final clash with Aston Villa in 2012. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The star, whose diet is restricted because he suffers from Crohn's disease, was given recipe books by his family for Christmas.

He told the Off Menu podcast: "Because of my illness I can't have lactose, I can't have vegetables. It's easier to name the things I can have.

"I pretty much live on potatoes without the skin. They can't be fried. I can't have any fried food.

"It has to be stuff that's either grilled or diced up really small so I can digest it really easily, because my insides are messed up.

"I can't have fizzy drinks, definitely can't have alcohol. Basically I can't have any fun. I have to make my own fun.

"I can't even eat custard. Imagine a dessert without custard."

He said: "I only learnt how to cook last Christmas. For Christmas, all my family got me cookbooks, they even got me Cooking Basics For Dummies.

"It was like an intervention. So I started to learn how to cook.

"I'm pretty good at making pancakes, I make them gluten free and lactose free - they're Dynamo friendly."

Dynamo, who was unable to even shuffle cards at times after ending up in hospital as a result of food poisoning combined with Crohn's, said: "My diet is boring and repetitive and I have to do whatever I can to make it exciting.

"I enjoy the taste of food and would be a foodie if I didn't have Crohn's."

He said of his condition: "I was diagnosed when I was 14. I've had parts of my bowel removed but there are still bits of the Crohn's there.

"Because of all the operations I've had, it's left me a bit messed up inside."

