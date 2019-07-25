Billie Eilish promoted to headline act at Leeds Festival 2019

American singer Billie Eilish has been promoted to a headline slot at Leeds Festival 2019.

The 17-year-old 'Bad Guy' singer was down to play the BBC Radio 1 stage but has been upgraded to the main stage due to her popularity.

Eilish has seven gold and three platinum singles in the US and her debut album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' went to number one in the UK.

She will play the Leeds stage on Sunday, August 25 - joining Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Blossoms and Anderson .Paak

Festival Republic's managing director Melvin Benn said: "Following the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish since we first booked her on the line-up, we are thrilled to be moving her to the main stage to allow as many fans as possible to see what we are sure is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend."

Foo Fighters are the headline slot on Friday, August 23.

The 1975 are headlining on Saturday, August 24.

Leeds Festival 2019 will take place on Thursday August 22 to Sunday August 25 2019 at Branham Park.

