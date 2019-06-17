Best of house, techno and electronica at Last in Sub Space event at Spa

Have your say

Secret Sub Rosa have been running exclusive private parties and events for the past 20 years and have been curating and hosting dance tents at UK festivals.

This year it is bringing its Lost in Sub Space concept to the Scarborough Spa on Saturday June 22 for a summer solstice party.

It will be hosting two rooms including a full decoration of the Promenade room with festival-style art installations, which includes a crashed space ship and alien forest decor.

The terrace foyer will be made over with a Land of the Giants Party theme.

Musically you can expect the very best in house, techno, progressive, bass and electronica split over the two rooms.

As well as a diverse and DJ pool within the ranks, Sub Secret Rosa also work closely with local performers, dancers and a network of live musicians.

Its passion lies in creating full stage concepts including lighting, special effects, projections and character interactions as well as refreshing, quality dance music not found anywhere else on the music circuit.

Line up: James Orvis; Melatron; Knitting Grooves; Eddie Scott; Steve Parker; 2*Steppa; Smokin-J; Lee James; and Miles Ahead

Space orientated fancy dress is encouraged..

Tickets are now on sale via the Scarborough Spa website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk and box office: 01723 821888

£12.50 plus booking fee or £15 on the door