BBC Young Musician joins Royal Northern Sinfonia for opening concert of Ripon festival

Janusz Piotrowicz conducts Royal Northern Sinfonia in a thrilling programme of great classics in Ripon International Festival’s spring concert.

The programme includes the haunting themes and blazing fanfares of Weber’s Der Freischutz, the lively Strauss Horn Concerto, high drama in Beethoven’s Leonore No 3 and Brahms’ magnificent 1st Symphony – a tornado of passion and sumptuous melody.

The soloist in the virtuosic Strauss concerto is Anna Douglass, BBC Young Musician winner.

Janusz Piotrowicz is a visionary musician of penetrating insight and intellect, with a supreme gift for musical architecture.

He conducts even the most complex scores from memory and his performances are renowned for clarity, intensity, and breathtaking tenderness.

Such is the depth and warmth of sound he draws from the players, a chamber orchestra can sound like a full symphony orchestra.

A recent triumph was his concert at Cadogan Hall London with L’Orchestre du Monde – World Virtuosi, when he conducted Dvorak’s ‘New World’ Symphony to a wildly enthusiastic standing ovation.

Leading the horns on that occasion was also Anna Douglass.

Ripon festival audiences can hear the New World symphony in the festival’s Grande Finale with the London Mozart Players at Harrogate Royal Hall on Sunday October 6.

The opening concert is at Ripon Cathedral on Friday May 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: festival office: 01765 605508 and Harrogate Theatre: 01423 502116.

Online: www.riponinternationalfestival.com