Badapple Theatre Company brings The Frozen Roman to Leeds

A Yorkshire theatre company is bringing its popular comedy The Frozen Roman to Leeds.

Badapple Theatre Company is taking the show on tour with a new cast, thanks to an additional grant of £12,832 from Arts Council England last month.

The tour will be back on the road from Thursday, October 10 until the beginning of November starting in Yorkshire before performing at venues across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Nottinghamshire.

It will visit Wetherby Methodist Church Hall as part of Wetherby Arts Festival on October 18, Hunsingore Village Hall on October 26 and The Old Girls’ School in Sherburn in Elmet on October 27.

The new cast members are Fran Tither, Richard Kay and Hadley Smith, who have all worked for Badapple before.

Richard said: ”Having worked on five Badapple productions as part of the directing team, I am now thrilled to be joining this show as a performer. I have admired the performing talents of Hadley and worked with Fran on several occasions so I am excited to see the additional fun that they will bring to these great roles!”

The Frozen Roman follows a group of hapless villagers who regard plans for a new building development in their midst as a threat to their quiet way of life. The discovery of an ancient Roman burial site could throw them a lifeline if they can somehow authenticate their findings - but things aren’t always what they seem.

Badapple’s founder and artistic director Kate Bramley said: “We’re all buoyed up by this continued investment by the Arts Council for The Frozen Roman.”

To book, call 01423 339 168 or visit www.badappetheatre.com.