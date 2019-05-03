Award-winning trumpeter Chris Hodgkins brings his quartet to Scarborough Jazz Club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes an outstanding Anglo/American quartet led by award-winning trumpeter Chris Hodgkins on Wednesday May 15.

Hodgkins is a man of many talents - musician, bandleader, administrator, author and broadcaster.

For this 12-date tour, which includes The Cask, Ramshill, he has recruited South Korean pianist from New York, Jinjoo Yoo, ‘one of the most exciting pianists on the scene in New York’, headline guitarist Wayne Wilkinson, ‘one of the best, most underrated jazz guitarists in the USA’, and Alison Rayner on bass, winner of the Parliamentary Jazz Award 2018 for Best Ensemble.

Their music comprises a mixture of standards and band originals including four specially written for this tour celebrating famous musicians the band members have played with.

This is an exciting one-off opportunity to hear four top flight musicians from both sides of the pond playing together. Doors open at 8 pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Admission £7. Pay on door