Arts students celebrate the best of Leeds with new exhibition

Students from Leeds Arts University are celebrating the best of Leeds with a new exhibition.

Celebrating Leeds has been custom-designed for the glass atrium of the Central Square building next to Leeds Railway Station.

The 24 students - from the BA (Hons) Visual Communication course - have used photography, video, illustration and sculpture to create positive responses to the city in which they live and study.

The results are as varied as the students themselves, and include visual celebrations of venues, charities, restaurants, performers, buildings, local history and more.

The event was jointly developed by tutors from the University and the building management team at Central Square in order to give students a public platform to show their work.

The students taking part come from all three years of the course and they have gained extremely valuable skills from creating content for such a high-profile venue.

The exhibition aims to leave visitors knowing more about the city than when they arrived, and gives information on how to visit and/or take part in all the activities shown.

Student Claire Tuton said: “Music has been an integral part of my life for the past 11 years. Having to leave my orchestra at home was really sad, but Leeds University Union Music Society (LUUMS) has provided a home from home and I wanted to show how important it is to have this society for young musicians.”

Ethan Carney added: “This project has pushed me to expand my skills and try something new.”

The exhibition is open to the public from 8am to 7pm daily until Saturday, May 4 at Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds.