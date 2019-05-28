Artist’s eco friendly new models at Temple Newsam

Have your say

Leeds Museums and Galleries technician Kevin Blenkinsop has crafted a series of amazing eco-friendly models for Temple Newsam’s Fantastical Beasts exhibition.

They are all based on the destructive giants made famous by traditional Japanese monster films.

Kevin Blenkinsop and his Godzilla inspired creatures at Temple Newsam.

Kevin’s Godzilla-themed models are fashioned entirely out of recycled or scrap materials.

Young people will have the chance to meet Kevin and find out more about his creations at the house on Thursday from 11am until noon. For details visit www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/templenewsamhouse/exhibitions/fantastical-beasts