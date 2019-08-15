Anais Mitchell gears up for Leeds show

Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell is to perform at the Brudenell Social Club In Leeds.

The Vermont and Brooklyn-based musican comes from the world of narrative folksong, poetry and balladry. Among her recorded works are Child Ballads with Jefferson Hamer, Young Man in America, and Hadestown, the latter of which she expanded into a musical.

Hadestown opened at London’s National Theatre in November 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it opened in 2019. The show went on to win a number of Tony Awards, an American award recognising excellence in live Broadway theatre.

Mitchell has headlined shows around the world, and opened tours with Bon Iver, Josh Ritter, Punch Brothers and Patty Griffin. She is the recipient of a BBC Radio Two Folk Award, and the Folk Alliance International Spirit of Folk Award.

Promoter Steve Henderson, who is staging her Leeds concert, said: “If there’s a common thread in Anaïs Mitchell’s work it’s that she’s as interested in the world around her as the one inside her. Here, at Mr Kite Benefits, we’re more than pleased to welcome her back with accompaniment from Austin Nevins in what promises to be an exceptional night.”

Anaïs Mitchell plays at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds on Wednesday August 21. Proceeds go to St Gemma’s Hospice.

www.anaismitchell.com