All you need to know about World On Fire as it returns for episode two

World on Fire, which was partly filmed in Yorkshire, returns to television screens tonight - here's everything you need to know.

What's the show about?

Credit: BBC

The BBC series tells the story of several different characters who are spread out across Europe as war is declared.

The drama takes viewers back to summer 1939, when translator Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is working at the British Embassy in Warsaw, falling in love with Polish waitress Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz).

When German tanks roll into Poland and Britain declares war on Germany, Harry and Kasia are faced with "terrible choices", said the broadcaster.

What's the Yorkshire connection?

One of the locations which features in the drama - and appeared in the first episode last week - is Braime Pressings, an Edwardian factory in the Hunslet area of Leeds.

It's still used today as a works canteen, although it hasn't served hot meals since the 1990s.

The sheet metal workshop is still run by the Braime family - current chairman Nicholas Braime is the grandson and great-nephew of the two brothers who founded the company in 1888. The Hunslet factory was built in 1910.

The exposure on World On Fire is both accurate and poignant, as Braime was a munitions factory and a target for Nazi bombers during the 1940s.

Who does it star?

Sheffield-born Sean Bean plays main character, Douglas Bennett in the show, a widowed father-of-two, bus conductor and shell-shocked First World War veteran who is now a pacifist.

It also stars Peter Bowker, Jonah Hauer-King, Lesley Manville, Julia Brown, Ewan Mitchell, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Zofia Wichłacz, Borys Szyc, Helen Hunt, Johannes Zeller, Victoria Mayer, Brian J Smith, Parker Sawyers and Blake Harrison.

When is it on?

The second episode airs tonight from 9pm to 10pm on BBC One.

A month into war and with Warsaw destroyed, Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) is desperate for news.

Meanwhile Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz) joins the Polish resistance.