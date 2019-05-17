Albion Quartet play in the village made famous by Tristram Shandy and its author Laurence Sterne

The renowned Albion Quartet returns to the county next month for a midsummer concert as part of the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival fringe series.

The string quartet will perform works by Mozart, Schubert and Schumann at Coxwold, the village known worldwide as the home of Laurence Sterne, author of The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman. The concert will take place from 7pm on Saturday June 22 in St Michael’s, a 15th century church with an unusual octagonal tower.

The programme will be:

Mozart – String quartet No.21 in D major K575

Schubert – String quartet No.13 in A minor (‘Rosamunde’)

Schumann – String quartet No.1 in A minor op 41

North York Moors Chamber Music Festival director and cellist Jamie Walton said : “The increasing popularity of the festival and its local, loyal audiences is creating further opportunities to stage concerts throughout the year, serving as a kind of crescendo to the main event.

“We’re keen to reach out to uncharted areas of the National Park, and St Michael’s Church, Coxwold, is a new venue which we’re including for the first time on this midsummer weekend.

“Regular festival-goers may remember the Albion Quartet as the Honeymeade Quartet, the name under which they performed their first-ever concert, at the festival, back in a couple of years ago.

“As with all of our events, the concert will have a friendly and relaxed atmosphere – and with anyone under 30 entitled to a free ticket, we hope that young people will take this opportunity to hear some wonderful classical music in a truly glorious venue.”

The Albion Quartet comprises Tamsin Waley-Cohen and Emma Parker (violins), Ann Beilby (viola) and Nathaniel Boyd (cello), four outstanding young string players brought together by a shared belief in the visceral power of the string quartet.

The quartet has performed worldwide including at the Wigmore Hall and at festivals including Aldeburgh, Oxford Lieder, Stratford International, Belfast International, Cheltenham, Presteigne, and Lichfield, and have participated in Beethoven cycles in the UK and Portugal, as well as continuing residencies at Sainte-Mere Festival in France and RWCMD in Cardiff. They are heard regularly on BBC Radio 3, and record for Signum Records, for whom they are exclusive artists.

The quartet members play on a fine collection of instruments, including a Stradivarius and a Guarnerius.

The concert is a fringe event of the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, which Jamie Walton founded and which this year will see performances in nine churches across the North York Moors National Park between August 11 and 24.

Tickets for the Coxwold concert are £12.50, with free admission for under-30s, and can be booked by phone on 07722 038990, by email on booking@northyorkmoorsfestival.com