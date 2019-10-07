80s synth pop band Fiat Lux return with Bradford gig

Saturday October 19 sees the live return of legendary Yorkshire synth-pop band Fiat Lux – their first live performance in 30 years.

The venue is no ordinary rock venue; the concert will take place in the beautiful St Clement’s Church in Bradford – a building full of stunning original Arts & Crafts ceilings, friezes, mozaics and paintings.

In collaboration with new Bradford promoters, Les Hall and Nick Hall of ‘Gigs In Unusual Venues’, Fiat Lux are set to wow the audience with their beautiful songs.

Fiat Lux are often described by 80s fan sites as “lost In action” or “criminally underrated” and cited as an inspiration for later acts such as Black and Aha. The band, who are Steve Wright and David P Crickmore, are back with new material, following the success of the reissued Secrets 2017.

The band released It’s You – the first new material for over 30 years – in May 2018 and they have released a new album Saved Symmetry via Splid Records. Cherry Red have also released an expanded version of ‘Hired History’ – all their singles and the ‘great lost album’. The band are also gigging.

The original band, which included the late Ian Nelson, had passionate support from Annie Nightingale and other BBC Radio 1 DJs such as Peter Powell, Janice Long and David Jenson, and TV appearances including the Old Grey Whistle Test back in the 80s, and there was a dedicated hour-long Channel 4 special, many people were left wondering why the act imploded before reaching the full potential the media had predicted for them but now they have the chance to put this right.

Limited tickets can be bought in advance from wegottickets.com (search for Fiat Lux).

Support on the night comes from acclaimed folktronica artist, Sabrina Piggott from Leeds – via Ireland.