10 free things to do in Yorkshire this bank holiday weekend

Save money and enjoy some of Yorkshire's best sights at these free to visit events and landmarks.

From picnics in the park to art galleries and family fun days, there are plenty of free things to do this bank holiday weekend.

Roundhay Park. Picture: Shutterstock

Roundhay Park

Pack a picnic (weather permitting) and enjoy an afternoon out at Roundhay Park’s 700 acres - perfect for exploring with the kids.

Kirkstall Abbey

One of the most complete Cistercian monasteries in Britain, Kirkstall Abbey is a free to visit landmark. After marvelling at the architecture of the abbey, a stroll around the tree-filled parkland on the banks of the River Aire is a must.

Harrogate Valley Gardens

Get back to nature at the Harrogate Valley Gardens with its colourful seasonal flower displays, skate park, children's playground and Art Deco pavilion.

National Science & Media Museum

Find out about the history of film, television and photography at Bradford’s National Science & Media Museum, which has an abundance of free things to do including galleries and exhibitions that explore media.

The National Railway Museum

Train enthusiasts will love visiting the National Railway Museum, which has free entry. You can look forward to seeing vintage locomotives as well as shows, a new outdoor play area and a summer menu.

The Tetley Art Gallery

The art deco headquarters of the former Tetley Brewery is free to visit with many free exhibitions plus a shop and bar and kitchen.

The Piece Hall

Halifax’s Piece Hall was once an old cloth hall, which was transformed in 2017 into a gallery and museum with shops and restaurants.

The Hop pub quiz, Leeds

This weekly pub quiz offers participants a free hearty supper and also a gallon of Ossett Brewery ale for winners.

Ripon Races

Fun for all the family with the only listed race of the season, plus balloon modelling, bouncy castles and a barrel train ride for kids.

Sheffield Fayre

This free entry event is in its 17th year and offers a great day out for all of the family at Sheffield's Norfolk Heritage Park. From 10.30am visitors can enjoy activities and events such as: the RSPCA Fun Dog Show and the new National Emergency Services Museum’s Vintage Village.