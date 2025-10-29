Coronation Street has been moved by ITV - but when is it back on 🚨📺

Coronation Street is not on as usual this evening.

The soap has been moved from its regular spot.

But when can you expect it to return?

Coronation Street fans are being warned that the soap will not be on as usual this evening. Viewers will face an extra wait for their next trip to the cobblestoned streets of Weatherfield.

The show has been moved due to the latest ITV schedule shake-up. However, there will be a double dose before the week is out.

But when can fans expect the soap to return? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Coronation Street not on today?

Coronation Street is not on as usual on October 29 | ITV

Audiences who switch on ITV1 at 8pm tonight (October 29) expecting to catch the latest episode of the iconic soap, are in for a rude surprise. Instead they will find live coverage of the EFL Cup football instead.

Emmerdale has been moved to an earlier time of 7pm, for the second night running as well. Coronation Street has been pushed from its usual Wednesday spot, due to the broadcaster showing Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

When is Coronation Street on TV next?

Despite the show not being on tonight (October 29), fans will get their usual set of three hour-long episodes this week. Corrie will be back tomorrow (October 30) and as well as Friday (October 31).

The soap will start at 8pm on both nights, according to the schedule. The preview for tomorrow’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Kevin publicly reveals Carl's criminal activities, Hope smashes Jake's phone, Becky spoils Carla and Lisa's reunion, and Maggie offers Asha some timely words of advice.”

The Hack has also been moved from its normal Wednesday night spot. The final episode will air on Thursday (October 30) instead.

