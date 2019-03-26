Nick Offerman live show: Ron Swanson from Parks and Rec is performing in the UK

Have your say

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman has announced a new stand-up show, with live dates across the UK.

‘All Rise’ sees the Ron Swanson actor performing in Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London

Speaking to Chortle, Offerman said, "My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow homo sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine.

“It’s a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice. Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box.”

As well as starring as everybody’s favourite grumpy boss on Parks & Recreation, Offerman has been a regular on popular TV shows like Fargo, 24 and Will & Grace.

He has also enjoyed a high profile film and television career with roles in We Are The Millers, 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie 1 and 2.

Offerman brings his show to the UK following a major tour in the US.

Full tour dates

28 Aug: Glasgow, O2 Academy

29 Aug: Leeds, O2 Academy

30 Aug: Manchester, Albert Hall

1 Sep: London, Royal Festival Hall

How to get tickets

Presale tickets went on sale at 10am this morning here.

General release tickets will go on sale at the same time on Friday here.